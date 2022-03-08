Solaray Bilberry & Lutein Dietary Supplement Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
One daily bilberry is anti-oxidant support for healthy vision and eye function.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium Spp . ) , Lutein ( Marigold [ Tagetes Spp . ] ) ( Flower Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Gum Arabic , Magnesium Stearate , Water and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More