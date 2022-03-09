Solaray Bio E with Selenium Softgels Perspective: front
Solaray Bio E with Selenium Softgels

120 ctUPC: 0007628004169
Product Details

The Vitamin E with Selenium is derived exclusively from 100% natural, unesterfied d-alpha-tocopherol, in a base of mixed tocopherols of d-Beta, d-Gamma, d-Delta. The special lecithin includes phosphatidyl choline, linoleic acid, phosphatidyl inositol, and phosphatidyl ethanolamine. Lecithin helps to emulsify Vitamin E, making it even more bioavailable. Organic, yeast-free selenium has been combined with Vitamin E to create a unique and powerful antioxidant combination.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lecithin , Other Ingredients : Softgels ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) , Soy Oil and Yellow Beeswax .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

