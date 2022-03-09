Solaray Bio E with Selenium Softgels
The Vitamin E with Selenium is derived exclusively from 100% natural, unesterfied d-alpha-tocopherol, in a base of mixed tocopherols of d-Beta, d-Gamma, d-Delta. The special lecithin includes phosphatidyl choline, linoleic acid, phosphatidyl inositol, and phosphatidyl ethanolamine. Lecithin helps to emulsify Vitamin E, making it even more bioavailable. Organic, yeast-free selenium has been combined with Vitamin E to create a unique and powerful antioxidant combination.
Lecithin , Other Ingredients : Softgels ( Gelatin , Glycerin ) , Soy Oil and Yellow Beeswax .
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
