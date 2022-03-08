Solaray Bio-Plex Buffered Vitamin C
Product Details
Vitamin C is intended to provide antioxidant activity and nutritive support for normal, healthy collagen synthesis, cartilage and bone development, immune function, capillary and blood vessel integrity, skin and nerve impulse transmission.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Calcium ( Calcium Carbonate ) , Magnesium ( Magnesium Oxide ) , Rose Hips , Acerola Cherry , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( Lemon ) , Rutin Concentrate , Hesperidin Concentrate . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Buffering Base : Magnesium Oxide , Calcium Carbonate ) Magnesium Stearate , Acacia .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
