Solaray® Bio Zinc™ 15mg Vegcaps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray® Bio Zinc™ 15mg Vegcaps

100 ctUPC: 0007628004705
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bio Zinc has been formulated to optimize zinc absorption based upon scientific data. Scientific studies have shown that zinc is more rapidly absorbed when taken in the form of zinc picolinate and zinc citrate and that Vitamin B-6 also enhances zinc absorption. Bio Zinc also contains zinc as amino acid chelates derived from rice, which does not contain the allergens associated with yeast, soy, or milk derived amino acid chelates.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Zinc15mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B6 , Zinc , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Germ and Polishings , Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More