BioCitrate Strontium is a specially chelated form of Strontium using citric acid. Minerals bonded with citric acid are specifically formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid and are intended to improve mineral bioavailability. Strontium is intended to provide nutritive support for bone health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.