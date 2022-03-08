Solaray BioCitrate™ Strontium Perspective: Main

Solaray BioCitrate™ Strontium

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628047484
Purchase Options

Product Details

BioCitrate Strontium is a specially chelated form of Strontium using citric acid. Minerals bonded with citric acid are specifically formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid and are intended to improve mineral bioavailability. Strontium is intended to provide nutritive support for bone health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strontium , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Magnesium Stearate , Kelp .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More