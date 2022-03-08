Solaray BioCitrate™ Strontium
Product Details
BioCitrate Strontium is a specially chelated form of Strontium using citric acid. Minerals bonded with citric acid are specifically formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid and are intended to improve mineral bioavailability. Strontium is intended to provide nutritive support for bone health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strontium , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Parsley ( Leaf ) , Magnesium Stearate , Kelp .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More