BioCitrate Zinc is a specially chelated form of Zinc using citric acid. Minerals bonded with citric acid are specifically formulated for people with low stomach acid and are intended to improve mineral bioavailability. Zinc is essential for over 200 enzymatic reactions and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal protein synthesis, a healthy immune system and normal formation and maintenance of cell membranes and connective tissue.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.