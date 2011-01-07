Solaray BioCitrate™ Zinc Perspective: Main

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628047102
BioCitrate Zinc is a specially chelated form of Zinc using citric acid. Minerals bonded with citric acid are specifically formulated for people with low stomach acid and are intended to improve mineral bioavailability. Zinc is essential for over 200 enzymatic reactions and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal protein synthesis, a healthy immune system and normal formation and maintenance of cell membranes and connective tissue.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Whole Rice Concentrate , Kelp , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Pumpkin Seed and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

