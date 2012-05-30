Solaray Biotin Tangy Fruit Flavor Lozenges 5000 mcg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Biotin Tangy Fruit Flavor Lozenges 5000 mcg

60 ctUPC: 0007628043545
Purchase Options

Product Details

Biotin is an essential B vitamin that plays a vital role as a coenzyme involved in protein synthesis and carbohydrate metabolism.* It is also important to support healthy hair and fingernails.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0.5g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Fruit Flavors with Other Natural Flavors , Stearic Acid , Silica , Orange Juice Powder , Malic Acid and Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More