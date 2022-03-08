Solaray Bitter Melon Extract Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Bitter Melon Extract has been used in various Asian traditional medicine systems for a long time.* Like most bitter-tasting foods, bitter melon stimulates digestion.* Bitter Melon can be helpful in people with sluggish digestion, dyspepsia and constipation.* Bitter Melon is also a demulcent and mild inflammation modulator.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose and Silica . Bitter Melon ( Momordica Charantia ) ( Fruit Extract )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
