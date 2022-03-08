Bitter Melon Extract has been used in various Asian traditional medicine systems for a long time.* Like most bitter-tasting foods, bitter melon stimulates digestion.* Bitter Melon can be helpful in people with sluggish digestion, dyspepsia and constipation.* Bitter Melon is also a demulcent and mild inflammation modulator.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.