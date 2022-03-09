Solaray Black Cohosh Capsules 540mg
Product Details
Black Cohosh is known for its phytoestrogen properties and is an important herb for women. It is intended to provide nutritive support for a woman''s natural transition.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Cohosh Root ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) , Gelatin Capsule .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More