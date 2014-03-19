Solaray Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent amounts of herbs of the highest quality available. Black cohosh is known as a female tonic. It is a phytoestrogen-containing herb popular among women and is intended to provide nutritive support during natural mid-life changes.* Black cohosh has received official recognition in Britain and Germany for its many uses. This product is standardized for its key compounds, including 27-deoxyactein.

