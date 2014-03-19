Solaray Black Cohosh Extract Capsules
Product Details
Solaray Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent amounts of herbs of the highest quality available. Black cohosh is known as a female tonic. It is a phytoestrogen-containing herb popular among women and is intended to provide nutritive support during natural mid-life changes.* Black cohosh has received official recognition in Britain and Germany for its many uses. This product is standardized for its key compounds, including 27-deoxyactein.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) ( Root and Root Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
