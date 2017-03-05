Black Cohosh is known as a female tonic. It is a phytoestrogen-containing herb popular among women to provide nutritive support during natural mid-life changes.* This product is standardized for its key compounds, including 27-deoxyactein.* Native Americans valued the herb and used it for many conditions, ranging from gynecological problems to rattlesnake bites.* Some 19th century American physicians used black cohosh for fever, menstrual cramps, arthritis, and insomnia.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.