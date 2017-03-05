Solaray Black Cohosh One Daily Capsules
Black Cohosh is known as a female tonic. It is a phytoestrogen-containing herb popular among women to provide nutritive support during natural mid-life changes.* This product is standardized for its key compounds, including 27-deoxyactein.* Native Americans valued the herb and used it for many conditions, ranging from gynecological problems to rattlesnake bites.* Some 19th century American physicians used black cohosh for fever, menstrual cramps, arthritis, and insomnia.*
Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) ( Root ) ( Containing : 27 Deoxyactein ) , Black Cohosh ( Cimicifuga racemosa ) ( Root Extract ) ( 2 . Mg , Triterpene Glycosides ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Silica
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
