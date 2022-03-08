Solaray Boron
Product Details
Boron is intended to provide nutritive support to help maintain healthy bone development and normal joint function. The minerals in this product are blended with citric acid to help increase absorption within the body.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Boron ( as , Boron Citrate , Blend [ Citric Acid , Boric Acid ] ) , Other Ingredients : Rice Flour , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Organic Alfalfa , Cellulose , Parsley Leaf , Kelp , Rice Bran Extract and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More