Solaray Boswellia Capsules 300 mg
Product Details
Boswellia, also known as Indian Frankincense, is a resin extract taken from the Boswellia serrata tree. Research suggests that the active phytochemicals found in Boswellia, known as boswellic acids, may support overall joint health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata ) ( Resin Extract ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : [ 65% ] Boswellic Acids ) , Devil's Claw ( Harpagophytum Procumbens and Zeyhen ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica , Magnesium Carbonate and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
