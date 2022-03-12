Solaray Boswellia Capsules 300 mg Perspective: front
Solaray Boswellia Capsules 300 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628039905
Product Details

Boswellia, also known as Indian Frankincense, is a resin extract taken from the Boswellia serrata tree. Research suggests that the active phytochemicals found in Boswellia, known as boswellic acids, may support overall joint health.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Boswellia ( Boswellia Serrata ) ( Resin Extract ) ( Guaranteed To Contain : [ 65% ] Boswellic Acids ) , Devil's Claw ( Harpagophytum Procumbens and Zeyhen ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Silica , Magnesium Carbonate and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.