Solaray BriteSide™ Joy Boost Formula
Product Details
Smile! Life is too short to be stuck in the gloom. BriteSide is a unique blend of targeted ingredients to help you feel good about life again.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D , from : Cholecalciferol , Vitamin B-6 , Vitamin B-12 , St. John's Wort , Dl-phenylalanine , Velvet Bean [ Mucuna Pruriens ] Seed Extract , Gaba , Gamma Amino Butyric Acid , Lithium , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More