Solaray BriteSide™ Joy Boost Formula Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray BriteSide™ Joy Boost Formula

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628061360
Purchase Options

Product Details

Smile! Life is too short to be stuck in the gloom. BriteSide is a unique blend of targeted ingredients to help you feel good about life again.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin D , from : Cholecalciferol , Vitamin B-6 , Vitamin B-12 , St. John's Wort , Dl-phenylalanine , Velvet Bean [ Mucuna Pruriens ] Seed Extract , Gaba , Gamma Amino Butyric Acid , Lithium , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More