Solaray Buffered Vitamin C Powder
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. Calcium has also been added to buffer the natural acidity of Vitamin C.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Calcium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( Calcium Ascorbate ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
