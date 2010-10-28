Solaray Buffered Vitamin C Powder Perspective: front
Solaray Buffered Vitamin C Powder

5000 mg - 8 ozUPC: 0007628004497
Product Details

Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function and nerve impulse transmission. Calcium has also been added to buffer the natural acidity of Vitamin C.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Calcium Ascorbate ) , Calcium ( Calcium Ascorbate ) .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
