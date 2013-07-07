Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function, and nerve impulse transmission. Calcium and magnesium have been added to buffer the natural acidity of Vitamin C. Rose Hips and Acerola, both natural sources of Vitamin C, are intended to help support skin health.

