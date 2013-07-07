Solaray Buffered Vitamin C
Product Details
Vitamin C provides antioxidant activity and is intended to help support normal, healthy collagen synthesis, capillary and blood vessel integrity, cartilage and bone development, immune function, and nerve impulse transmission. Calcium and magnesium have been added to buffer the natural acidity of Vitamin C. Rose Hips and Acerola, both natural sources of Vitamin C, are intended to help support skin health.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( As Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin C Support Base ( Rose Hips , Acerola ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Buffering Base ( Calcium Carbonate , Magnesium Oxide ) , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More