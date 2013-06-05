Solaray Butcher's Broom Root Extract Capsules 100mg
Product Details
Butcher''s broom is used extensively in Europe where it is appreciated for its healthful properties.* It provides nutritive support for normal, healthy circulation.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) ( Root ) , Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Maltodextrin . , Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus )
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
