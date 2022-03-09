Solaray Butterbur Root Extract VegCaps 50 mg
Product Details
Butterbur is intended to provide nutritive support for normal smooth muscle tissue function. Solaray Brand Butterbur is certified free of pyrrolizidine alkaloids.
- Guaranteed Potency
- 15% Sesquiterpenes
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Butterbur ( Petasites Hybridus ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
