Solaray Butterbur Root Extract VegCaps 50 mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray Butterbur Root Extract VegCaps 50 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628011664
Purchase Options

Product Details

Butterbur is intended to provide nutritive support for normal smooth muscle tissue function. Solaray Brand Butterbur is certified free of pyrrolizidine alkaloids.

  • Guaranteed Potency
  • 15% Sesquiterpenes

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Butterbur ( Petasites Hybridus ) ( Root Extract ) . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate and Maltodextrin .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More