Solaray Cal-Mag Citrate with Vitamin D Perspective: Main

Solaray Cal-Mag Citrate with Vitamin D

90 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004534
Purchase Options

Product Details

The Calcium and Magnesium in this product are reacted with a special rice protein concentrate containing a higher level of amino acids than ordinary rice, creating a more complete amino acid chelate. This advanced chelation process is intended to improve mineral bioavailability. The addition of glutamic acid is intended to help promote a healthy stomach pH. A balanced stomach pH can help promote mineral absorption for individuals with low stomach acid.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
23.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Herb .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More