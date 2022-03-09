Solaray Cal-Mag Citrate with Vitamin D
Product Details
The Calcium and Magnesium in this product are reacted with a special rice protein concentrate containing a higher level of amino acids than ordinary rice, creating a more complete amino acid chelate. This advanced chelation process is intended to improve mineral bioavailability. The addition of glutamic acid is intended to help promote a healthy stomach pH. A balanced stomach pH can help promote mineral absorption for individuals with low stomach acid.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Herb .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More