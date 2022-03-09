The Calcium and Magnesium in this product are reacted with a special rice protein concentrate containing a higher level of amino acids than ordinary rice, creating a more complete amino acid chelate. This advanced chelation process is intended to improve mineral bioavailability. The addition of glutamic acid is intended to help promote a healthy stomach pH. A balanced stomach pH can help promote mineral absorption for individuals with low stomach acid.

