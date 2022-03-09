Solaray Cal-Mag Citrate Perspective: Main

The Calcium and Magnesium in this product are chemically bonded with natural citric acid to form Calcium Citrate and Magnesium Citrate. A special base of herbs has been included for additional nutritive support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
Calcium1000mg
Ingredients
Protein , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate , Calcium Hydroxide ) , Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Citrate ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Parsley Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Alfalfa Leaf and Dandelion Root .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

