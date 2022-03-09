Solaray Cal-Mag Citrate
Product Details
The Calcium and Magnesium in this product are chemically bonded with natural citric acid to form Calcium Citrate and Magnesium Citrate. A special base of herbs has been included for additional nutritive support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Protein , Calcium ( as : Calcium Citrate , Calcium Hydroxide ) , Magnesium ( as : Magnesium Oxide , Magnesium Citrate ) , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Parsley Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Alfalfa Leaf and Dandelion Root .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More