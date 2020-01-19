Solaray Cal-Mag Strontium Perspective: Main

Solaray Cal-Mag Strontium

120 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628065567
Product Details

This comprehensive bone formula includes several key nutrients such as Vitamins D-3 and K-2, which are intended to provide nutritive support to aid in the uptake of Calcium to the bones and teeth.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium26mg1%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg60%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg167%
Ingredients
Strontium ( Strontium , Citrate ) , Boron ( Boron , Citrate , Boron , aspartate , Boron , Glycinate ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

