Solaray Cal-Mag Strontium
Product Details
This comprehensive bone formula includes several key nutrients such as Vitamins D-3 and K-2, which are intended to provide nutritive support to aid in the uptake of Calcium to the bones and teeth.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strontium ( Strontium , Citrate ) , Boron ( Boron , Citrate , Boron , aspartate , Boron , Glycinate ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More