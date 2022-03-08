Solaray Calcium and Magnesium Asporotates™
Product Details
This highly advanced formula consists of Calcium Asporotates™ and Magnesium Asporotates™. Asporotate™ minerals have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. This combination process is intended to cause natural chelation. The final product contains Calcium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate, as well as Magnesium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate. This product contains no yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Herb Base ( Dandelion Root , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Parsley Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
