This highly advanced formula consists of Calcium Asporotates™ and Magnesium Asporotates™. Asporotate™ minerals have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. This combination process is intended to cause natural chelation. The final product contains Calcium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate, as well as Magnesium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate. This product contains no yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.