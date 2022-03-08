Solaray Calcium and Magnesium Asporotates™ Perspective: Main

Solaray Calcium and Magnesium Asporotates™

240 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004522
This highly advanced formula consists of Calcium Asporotates™ and Magnesium Asporotates™. Asporotate™ minerals have been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and a special delactosed whey protein concentrate containing naturally occurring orotic acid. This combination process is intended to cause natural chelation. The final product contains Calcium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate, as well as Magnesium Aspartate, Citrate and Orotate. This product contains no yeast or soy commonly found in full range amino acid chelates.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Herb Base ( Dandelion Root , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Parsley Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

