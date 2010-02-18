Solaray Calcium and Magnesium Perspective: front
Solaray Calcium and Magnesium

180 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628004531
Discussion:  Calcium and magnesium are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy bones, teeth, muscle and nervous function.  The calcium and magnesium in this product are chelated to whole rice concentrate rather than ordinary soy, yeast, or milk proteins, which are commonly used.  Glutamic acid is added for enhanced mineral absorption.  A special herb base has been added for additional nutritive support.

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0.5g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Watercress , Dandelion ( Root ) and Parsley ( Leaf ) . Glutamic Acid Hcl

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

