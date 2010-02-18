Solaray Calcium and Magnesium
Product Details
Discussion: Calcium and magnesium are intended to provide nutritive support for healthy bones, teeth, muscle and nervous function. The calcium and magnesium in this product are chelated to whole rice concentrate rather than ordinary soy, yeast, or milk proteins, which are commonly used. Glutamic acid is added for enhanced mineral absorption. A special herb base has been added for additional nutritive support.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Watercress , Dandelion ( Root ) and Parsley ( Leaf ) . Glutamic Acid Hcl
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
