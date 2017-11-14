Solaray Calcium Asporotate Perspective: front
Solaray Calcium Asporotate

800 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004581
Discussion:  Calcium Asporotate™ contains calcium which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and orotic acid.  This process is intended to cause natural chelation.  Calcium helps support healthy bones and teeth.

Nutrition Facts
25.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium800mg80%
Calcium ( as : Calcium Asporotate [ Calcium Aspartate , Calcium Citrate , Calcium Orotate ] ) , Herb Base ( Dandelion Root , Watercress Leaf , Parsley Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

