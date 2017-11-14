Solaray Calcium Asporotate
Discussion: Calcium Asporotate™ contains calcium which has been combined with aspartic acid, citric acid, and orotic acid. This process is intended to cause natural chelation. Calcium helps support healthy bones and teeth.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Calcium ( as : Calcium Asporotate [ Calcium Aspartate , Calcium Citrate , Calcium Orotate ] ) , Herb Base ( Dandelion Root , Watercress Leaf , Parsley Leaf ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
