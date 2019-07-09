Solaray Calcium Citrate Supreme™
The mineral citrates in this product are bonded with natural citric acid and are specially formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid. Important synergistic ingredients have been added to provide superior utilization of calcium for healthy bones.
Boron ( Tetra-boron [ Boron Citrate , Boron Glycinate , Boron Aspartate , Boron Lysinate ] ) , Horsetail (Equisetum Arvense) ( Aerial ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Kernel , Polishings and Hull ) , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
