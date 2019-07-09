Solaray Calcium Citrate Supreme™ Perspective: Main

Solaray Calcium Citrate Supreme™

180 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004529
The mineral citrates in this product are bonded with natural citric acid and are specially formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid. Important synergistic ingredients have been added to provide superior utilization of calcium for healthy bones.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg80%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg833%
Ingredients
Boron ( Tetra-boron [ Boron Citrate , Boron Glycinate , Boron Aspartate , Boron Lysinate ] ) , Horsetail (Equisetum Arvense) ( Aerial ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Kernel , Polishings and Hull ) , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

