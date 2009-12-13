Solaray Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3
Product Details
The calcium in Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3 is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with low stomach acid. Vitamin D has also been added to enhance absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body. A special base of herbs has been included for additional support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress , Dandelion Root and Parsley .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More