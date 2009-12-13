Solaray Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3 Perspective: front
Solaray Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3

180 CapsulesUPC: 0007628045835
Product Details

The calcium in Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3 is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with low stomach acid. Vitamin D has also been added to enhance absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body. A special base of herbs has been included for additional support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress , Dandelion Root and Parsley .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
