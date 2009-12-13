The calcium in Calcium Citrate with Vitamin D-3 is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with low stomach acid. Vitamin D has also been added to enhance absorption and utilization of Calcium by the body. A special base of herbs has been included for additional support.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.