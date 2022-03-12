Solaray Calcium Citrate
Product Details
The calcium in this product is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid. A special base of herbs has also been included for additional nutritive support.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( As Calcium Citrate [ 85% ] , Calcium Carbonate ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More