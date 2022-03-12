Solaray Calcium Citrate Perspective: front
Solaray Calcium Citrate

120 CapsulesUPC: 0007628004585
Product Details

The calcium in this product is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with insufficient stomach acid. A special base of herbs has also been included for additional nutritive support.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium ( As Calcium Citrate [ 85% ] , Calcium Carbonate ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
