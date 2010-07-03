Solaray Calcium Citrate
Calcium is intended to support healthy bones and teeth. The calcium in this product is bonded with natural citric acid and is specially formulated for people with low stomach acid. A special base of herbs has also been included for additional nutritive support.
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
