Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc are vital nutrients for general health. Calcium is necessary to maintain healthy bones and teeth as well as nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Magnesium is also a component of bones and teeth, but also participates in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy heart, muscle, nerve and circulatory function. Zinc is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in immune system function and is vital for the normal structure of cell membranes.

