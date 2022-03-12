Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc
Product Details
Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc are vital nutrients for general health. Calcium is necessary to maintain healthy bones and teeth as well as nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Magnesium is also a component of bones and teeth, but also participates in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body and is intended to provide nutritive support for normal, healthy heart, muscle, nerve and circulatory function. Zinc is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in immune system function and is vital for the normal structure of cell membranes.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
