Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc are vital nutrients for general health. Calcium helps maintain healthy bones and teeth and provides support for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Magnesium participates in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body. Magnesium is intended to provide nutritive support for normal healthy heart, muscle, nerve and circulatory function. Zinc is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in immune system function and in the normal structure of all membranes. Glutamic acid is added for enhanced mineral absorption.

