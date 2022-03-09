Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc Perspective: front
Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc

250 VegCapsUPC: 0007628004561
Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc are vital nutrients for general health. Calcium helps maintain healthy bones and teeth and provides support for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Magnesium participates in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body. Magnesium is intended to provide nutritive support for normal healthy heart, muscle, nerve and circulatory function. Zinc is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in immune system function and in the normal structure of all membranes. Glutamic acid is added for enhanced mineral absorption.

Nutrition Facts
62.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg100%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .

Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

