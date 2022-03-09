Solaray Calcium Magnesium Zinc
Product Details
Calcium, Magnesium and Zinc are vital nutrients for general health. Calcium helps maintain healthy bones and teeth and provides support for nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction. Magnesium participates in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body. Magnesium is intended to provide nutritive support for normal healthy heart, muscle, nerve and circulatory function. Zinc is involved in over 100 enzymatic reactions in the body and plays an important role in immune system function and in the normal structure of all membranes. Glutamic acid is added for enhanced mineral absorption.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glutamic Acid Hcl , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Magnesium Stearate , Cellulose , Whole Rice Concentrate ( Including Bran , Polishings and Germ ) , Alfalfa Leaf , Watercress Leaf , Dandelion Root and Parsley Leaf .
Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More