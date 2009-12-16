Solaray Capryl™ Perspective: front
Solaray Capryl™

100 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0007628008130
Product Details

This caprylic acid supplement is specially designed to be sodium and resin free. It contains a powerful mixture of calcium, magnesium and zinc caprylates which are slowly released along the gastrointestinal tract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C162mg16%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium ( as : Caprylate ) , Magnesium ( as : Caprylate ) , Zinc ( as : Caprylate ) , Caprylic Acid ( , from : Calcium , Magnesium and Zinc Caprylates ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Fiber , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
