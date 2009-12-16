Solaray Capryl™
Product Details
This caprylic acid supplement is specially designed to be sodium and resin free. It contains a powerful mixture of calcium, magnesium and zinc caprylates which are slowly released along the gastrointestinal tract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( as : Caprylate ) , Magnesium ( as : Caprylate ) , Zinc ( as : Caprylate ) , Caprylic Acid ( , from : Calcium , Magnesium and Zinc Caprylates ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Fiber , Vegetable Cellulose Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More