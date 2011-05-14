Solaray Caralluma Capsules Perspective: Main

Caralluma fimbriata is a cactus-like plant with a long history of use in India. It was traditionally used by local tribes to ward off hunger when traveling for a long period of time or during famine. Pregnane glycosides along with other constituents are believed to prevent fatty tissue accumulation by blocking citrate lyase.

30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Caralluma (Caralluma Fimbriata) (Aerial Extract) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

