Caralluma fimbriata is a cactus-like plant with a long history of use in India. It was traditionally used by local tribes to ward off hunger when traveling for a long period of time or during famine. Pregnane glycosides along with other constituents are believed to prevent fatty tissue accumulation by blocking citrate lyase.

