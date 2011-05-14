Solaray Caralluma Capsules
Product Details
Caralluma fimbriata is a cactus-like plant with a long history of use in India. It was traditionally used by local tribes to ward off hunger when traveling for a long period of time or during famine. Pregnane glycosides along with other constituents are believed to prevent fatty tissue accumulation by blocking citrate lyase.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Caralluma (Caralluma Fimbriata) (Aerial Extract) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Cellulose , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More