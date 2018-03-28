Solaray Celery Seed Vegetarian Capsules 505mg
Product Details
Celery Seed Extract is standardized for phthalides, a group of secondary phytochemical compounds that provide benefits by either stimulating or inhibiting various enzymes in the body. Celery Seed extract is produced with a proprietary process and is intended to provide nutritive support for joint health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Celery ( Apium Graveolens ) ( Seed ) . Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose and Organic Rice Extract Blend .
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More