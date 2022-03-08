Solaray CentellaVein™ Capsules 250mg
Product Details
Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available.* Solaray® CentellaVein™ contains four herbs that have been used for many years.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Madagascar Centella Asiatica ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial ) ( Also Known As , Madagascar Gotu Kola ) ( Guaranteed , 25 mg [ 10% ] Triterpenes ) . Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed , 10mg [ 10% ] Saponins ) . Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) ( Berry Extract ) ( Guaranteed 15 Mg [ 36% ] Anthocyanosides ) . Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.