Solaray CentellaVein™ Capsules 250mg Perspective: Main

Solaray CentellaVein™ Capsules 250mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628003350
Purchase Options

Product Details

Solaray® Guaranteed Potency Herbs deliver confidence by providing exacting and consistent dosing of thoroughly tested herbs of the highest quality available.* Solaray® CentellaVein™ contains four herbs that have been used for many years.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Madagascar Centella Asiatica ( Centella Asiatica ) ( Aerial ) ( Also Known As , Madagascar Gotu Kola ) ( Guaranteed , 25 mg [ 10% ] Triterpenes ) . Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) ( Root Extract ) ( Guaranteed , 10mg [ 10% ] Saponins ) . Bilberry ( Vaccinium myrtillus ) ( Berry Extract ) ( Guaranteed 15 Mg [ 36% ] Anthocyanosides ) . Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More