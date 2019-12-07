Solaray Chamomile Capsules 360mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Chamomile Capsules 360mg

100 ctUPC: 0007628001160
Product Details

Chamomile is intended to provide nutritive support for healthy relaxation and soothing of body systems, including the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts.* The gentle herb has been extensively researched and is recognized in over twenty-five countries.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
