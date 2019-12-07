Solaray Chamomile Capsules 360mg
Product Details
Chamomile is intended to provide nutritive support for healthy relaxation and soothing of body systems, including the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts.* The gentle herb has been extensively researched and is recognized in over twenty-five countries.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile ( Matricaria Recutita ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
