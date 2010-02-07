Solaray Children's Natural Black Cherry Vitamin & Mineral Chewables Perspective: front
Solaray Children's Natural Black Cherry Vitamin & Mineral Chewables Perspective: left
Solaray Children's Natural Black Cherry Vitamin & Mineral Chewables Perspective: right
Solaray Children's Natural Black Cherry Vitamin & Mineral Chewables

120 ctUPC: 0007628004797
Product Details

Children's Chewable by Solaray is an easily digestable children's multi vitamin and mineral supplement. Children's Chewable, natural black cherry flavored multi-vitamin and mineral supplement, is designed specifically to meet a child's nutritional needs.*

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg4%
Iron0mg120%
Vitamin A0International Unit200%
Vitamin C0mg375%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Manganese ( as : Manganese Gluconate ) , Potassium ( as : Potassium Citrate ) , Inositol , Bioflavonoid Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Choline ( as : Choline Bitartrate ) , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Fructose , Natural Cherry Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Magnesium Stearate , Natural Food Coloring , Stearic Acid , Maltodextrin , Silica and Cellulose . , .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
