Solaray Cinnamon Bark Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg
Product Details
One of the world''s most popular and treasured spices, Cinnamon bark has a long history of use not only for culinary purposes, but is also used to help provide nutritional support as a digestive aid and for healthy blood lipid and glucose levels.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cinnamon ( Cinnamomum Verum ) ( Bark ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More