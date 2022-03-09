Solaray Cinnamon Bark Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg Perspective: Main

Solaray Cinnamon Bark Vegetarian Capsules 500 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628011663
One of the world''s most popular and treasured spices, Cinnamon bark has a long history of use not only for culinary purposes, but is also used to help provide nutritional support as a digestive aid and for healthy blood lipid and glucose levels.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cinnamon ( Cinnamomum Verum ) ( Bark ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
