Ingredients

Proprietary Blend : Butternut (Juglans Cinerea) ( Bark ) , Cascara Sagrada ( Rhamnus purshiana ) ( Bark ) , Senna ( Cassia Angustifolia ) ( Leaf ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Burdock ( Arctium lappa ) ( Root ) , Irish Moss ( Chondrus Crispus ) ( Whole ) . Gelatin Capsule , Calcium Flouride 6x , Sodium Chloride 6x , Iron Phosphate 3x , Potassium Chloride 3x , Sodium Phosphate 3x and Sodium Sulfate 3x .

Allergen Info

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More