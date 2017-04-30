Solaray Colon Blend™ SP-12™ Perspective: Main

Solaray Colon Blend™ SP-12™

100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628002125
Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Proprietary Blend : Butternut (Juglans Cinerea) ( Bark ) , Cascara Sagrada ( Rhamnus purshiana ) ( Bark ) , Senna ( Cassia Angustifolia ) ( Leaf ) , Ginger ( Zingiber officinale ) ( Root ) , Burdock ( Arctium lappa ) ( Root ) , Irish Moss ( Chondrus Crispus ) ( Whole ) . Gelatin Capsule , Calcium Flouride 6x , Sodium Chloride 6x , Iron Phosphate 3x , Potassium Chloride 3x , Sodium Phosphate 3x and Sodium Sulfate 3x .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

