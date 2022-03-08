Solaray Cool Cayenne Capsules
Product Details
Cool Cayenne formulas contains 40,000 heat-unit cayenne that has completed the unique and proprietary Bio-Cool™ process.This process keeps the cayenne in its natural, spicy-hot form, but now, it won't burn your stomach.This is accomplished by simply processing 40,000 heat-unit cayenne with 100% natural ingredients including ginger root, modified guar gum, vegetable fiber, and annatto.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) ( Pepper ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Gelatin Capsule , Annatto , Ginger ( Root ) and Guar Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More