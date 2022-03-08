Solaray Cool Cayenne™ with Butcher's Broom Perspective: Main

Solaray Cool Cayenne™ with Butcher's Broom

90 CapsulesUPC: 0007628008103
Product Details

Cool Cayenne formulas contains 40,000 heat-unit cayenne that has completed the unique and proprietary Bio-Cool™ process. This process keeps the cayenne in its natural, spicy-hot form, but now, it feels cool in your stomach.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) ( Root ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) ( Fruit ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Cellulose , Annato , Ginger Root and Guar Gum .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

