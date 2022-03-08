Solaray Cool Cayenne™ with Butcher's Broom
Product Details
Cool Cayenne formulas contains 40,000 heat-unit cayenne that has completed the unique and proprietary Bio-Cool™ process. This process keeps the cayenne in its natural, spicy-hot form, but now, it feels cool in your stomach.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) ( Root ) , Cayenne ( Capsicum Annuum ) ( Fruit ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Cellulose , Annato , Ginger Root and Guar Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
