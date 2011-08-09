Solaray Copper
Product Details
Copper is an essential enzyme cofactor. This copper product is a full-range amino acid chelate for superior absorption. If this product is taken for an extended period of time, be aware of your need for other minerals, especially zinc and iron.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Rice Flour , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
