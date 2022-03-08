Solaray Cordyceps Extract
Product Details
Cordyceps is a fungi that has been highly prized in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It is traditionally used as a tonic to help provide nutritive support for strength, healthy immune system function and longevity.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cordyceps ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass ) , Cordyceps : Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More