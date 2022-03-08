Ingredients

Cordyceps ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass ) , Cordyceps : Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.