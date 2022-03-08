Solaray Cordyceps Extract Perspective: Main

Solaray Cordyceps Extract

500 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628003362
Purchase Options

Product Details

Cordyceps is a fungi that has been highly prized in Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It is traditionally used as a tonic to help provide nutritive support for strength, healthy immune system function and longevity.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cordyceps ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass ) , Cordyceps : Cordyceps Sinensis ) ( Mycelial Biomass Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More