Solaray Cordyceps
520 mg - 100 CapsulesUPC: 0007628001199
Purchase Options
Product Details
Cordyceps is a unique mushroom which has often been compared to ginseng. World acclaim found Cordyceps following an international track and field event in which female Chinese runners credited their record-breaking success to this mushroom.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cordyceps ( Cordyceps Sinensis ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin Capsule , Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More