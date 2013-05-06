CranActin® Chewables are intended to provide nutritive support for a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin® AF™ extract is unique in that it was the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s anti-adherence activity. The CranActin® supplement line is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.