Solaray CranActin Berry Chewables 200 mg Perspective: Main

Solaray CranActin Berry Chewables 200 mg

60 ctUPC: 0007628008424
CranActin® Chewables are intended to provide nutritive support for a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin® AF™ extract is unique in that it was the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s anti-adherence activity. The CranActin® supplement line is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0.5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C60mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cranberry Af Extract ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) , Other Ingredients : Honey , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Flavors ( Strawberry , Vanilla and Other Natural Flavors ) , Stearic Acid , Silica , Guar Gum and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
