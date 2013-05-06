Solaray CranActin Berry Chewables 200 mg
Product Details
CranActin® Chewables are intended to provide nutritive support for a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin® AF™ extract is unique in that it was the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s anti-adherence activity. The CranActin® supplement line is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cranberry Af Extract ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) , Other Ingredients : Honey , Sorbitol , Xylitol , Natural Flavors ( Strawberry , Vanilla and Other Natural Flavors ) , Stearic Acid , Silica , Guar Gum and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
