CranActin® Cranberry AF™ extract is the leading Cranberry dietary supplement. What makes the CranActin® Cranberry AF™ Extract unique is that it is the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s bacterial antiadherence activity. The CranActin® supplement is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) ( as : Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Rice Bran Extract , Cellulose , Magnesium Oxide , Vegetable Juice Concentrate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

