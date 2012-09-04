Solaray CranActin® Cranberry AF™ Extract Vegetarian Capsules
Product Details
CranActin® Cranberry AF™ extract is the leading Cranberry dietary supplement. What makes the CranActin® Cranberry AF™ Extract unique is that it is the first commercial cranberry supplement to be tested for and guaranteed to contain cranberry''s bacterial antiadherence activity. The CranActin® supplement is supported by pharmacokinetic and clinical research.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) ( as : Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Rice Bran Extract , Cellulose , Magnesium Oxide , Vegetable Juice Concentrate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More