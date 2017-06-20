Solaray CranActin Veg Caps
Product Details
CranActin® is an award-winning formula designed to help support urinary tract health.* Clinical research suggests that compounds found in cranberry can help keep bacteria from adhering to bladder cells. CranActin® is tested and guaranteed to contain the compounds that support Bacterial Antiadherence Factor (AF™).
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodexterin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Rice Bran Extract , Cellulose , Magnesium Oxide , Vegetable Juice Concentrate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More