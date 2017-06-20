Solaray CranActin Veg Caps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Solaray CranActin Veg Caps

30 ctUPC: 0007628008399
Purchase Options

Product Details

CranActin® is an award-winning formula designed to help support urinary tract health.* Clinical research suggests that compounds found in cranberry can help keep bacteria from adhering to bladder cells. CranActin® is tested and guaranteed to contain the compounds that support Bacterial Antiadherence Factor (AF™).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) ( Berry Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodexterin ( , from : Non-GMO , Corn ) , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Rice Bran Extract , Cellulose , Magnesium Oxide , Vegetable Juice Concentrate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More