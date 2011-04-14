CranActin® is an award-winning formula designed to help support urinary tract health.* Clinical research suggests that compounds found in cranberry can help bacteria from adhering to bladder cells. CranActin® is tested and guaranteed to contain the compounds that support Bacterial Antiadherence Factor (AF™).

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.