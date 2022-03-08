Solaray D-Glucarate
Product Details
Glucuronic acid is one of the major pathways for the body to rid itself of foreign substances. Unlike antioxidants, Calcium D-Glucarate is part of the metabolic pathway.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium D-glucarate , Soy Isoflavones , Other Ingredients : Rice Powder , Gelatin Capsule and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More