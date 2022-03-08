Solaray D-Glucarate Perspective: front
Solaray D-Glucarate

200 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0007628008006
Glucuronic acid is one of the major pathways for the body to rid itself of foreign substances. Unlike antioxidants, Calcium D-Glucarate is part of the metabolic pathway.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium48mg5%
Vitamin C100mg167%
Ingredients
Calcium D-glucarate , Soy Isoflavones , Other Ingredients : Rice Powder , Gelatin Capsule and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

