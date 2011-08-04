Solaray D-Mannose with CranActin Veg Caps Perspective: front
Solaray D-Mannose with CranActin Veg Caps

120 ctUPC: 0007628063349
D-Mannose is a natural sugar that has been studied for its potential ability to support a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin® Cranberry AF™ extract has been added to create the ultimate bacterial anti-adherence formula.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg50%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as Ascorbic Acid ) D-mannose , Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ( Cranberry [ Vaccinium macrocarpon ] [ Berry Extract ] ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin ( , from : Non GMO , Corn ) , Organic Rice Bran Extract , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More