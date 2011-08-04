Solaray D-Mannose with CranActin Veg Caps
Product Details
D-Mannose is a natural sugar that has been studied for its potential ability to support a normal, healthy urinary tract.* CranActin® Cranberry AF™ extract has been added to create the ultimate bacterial anti-adherence formula.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as Ascorbic Acid ) D-mannose , Cranactin Cranberry Af Extract ( Cranberry [ Vaccinium macrocarpon ] [ Berry Extract ] ) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin ( , from : Non GMO , Corn ) , Organic Rice Bran Extract , Tricalcium Phosphate , Magnesium Hydroxide , Silica and Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.