60 ctUPC: 0007628011752
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Deep Vein Support Herbal Blend : Yellow Sweetclover ( Melilotus Officinalis ) , Horse Chestnut (Aesculus Hippocastanum) ( Seed Extract ) , Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) , Bromelain , Hesperidin Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Nattokinase (Soybean Fibrinase) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
