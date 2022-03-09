Ingredients

Deep Vein Support Herbal Blend : Yellow Sweetclover ( Melilotus Officinalis ) , Horse Chestnut (Aesculus Hippocastanum) ( Seed Extract ) , Butcher\'s Broom ( Ruscus Aculeatus ) , Bromelain , Hesperidin Concentrate ( , from : Citrus ) , Nattokinase (Soybean Fibrinase) , Other Ingredients : Vegetable Cellulose Capsule , Maltodextrin , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Cellulose .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

